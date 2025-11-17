Dawlah Islamiya leader, soldier killed in Lanao clashes

A LEADER of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) involved in the bombing of a university in December 2023 was killed while two of his followers were captured in two separate clashes in Lanao del Sur, the military said Monday, November 17, 2025.

Brigadier General Yasser Bara, 1101st Infantry Brigade commander, said the separate clashes happened early Saturday, November 15, in Padas village, Pagayawan, Lanao del Sur that critically injured a soldier and later died while on the way to the hospital.

Bara said the troops of the 1101st Infantry Brigade were on security patrol when they clashed against DI-MG members in two separate occasions early morning Saturday.

Bara identified the slain DI-MG leader as Najib Laguindab alias Abu Jihad, who was involved on December 3, 2023 bombing at the Mindanao State University (MSU) that killed four people and injured 50 others.

The bombing occurred around 7:30 a.m. of December 3, 2023 during a mass being conducted at the Dimaporo Gymnasium of MSU in Marawi City.

Two of the four people killed were college professors and the other two were students of MSU.

He said the troops have recovered an M16, a caliber .45 pistol, and three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) after the clashes.

He commended the troops for their swift actions that led to the death of Abu Jihad, a key DI-MG leader, and the capture two of his followers.

“We deeply honor the sacrifice of our fallen comrade, whose courage and service embody the finest ideals of a soldier,” he said.

“His sacrifice will not be in vain, soon the remaining members will be eradicated and terrorism will end in Lanao,” added Major General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr. 1st Infantry Division commander.

The troops remain committed to sustained operations to secure Lanao del Sur and prevent the resurgence of DI-MG threats.

“The death of Abu Jihad delivers a significant blow to the DI-MG remnants,” Barroquillo said. (SunStar Zamboanga)