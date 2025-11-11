Dawlah Islamiya terrorist killed in Lanao clash

A MEMBER of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) was killed while five high-powered firearms were seized following a clash in the province of Lanao del Norte, the military said Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Brigadier General Ronel Manalo, commander of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, identified the slain DI-MG member as Ibrahim Ampaso, who carries the aliases of Ibra and Abu Raas.

Manalo said Ampaso was killed in a 20-minute clash on Sunday, November 9, in Sitio Palangakon, Pawak village, Salvador, Lanao del Norte.

Manalo said the firefight ensued when the troops of the 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion were fired upon by a group of DI-MG members while they were conducting military operation in Sitio Palangakon, Pawak village.

He said the rest of the DI-MG members scampered to different directions leaving behind the remains of Ampaso.

He said the troops recovered at the clash site two M16A1 rifles, two M14 rifles, one M203 grenade launcher, smart phones, hand-held radio transceivers, and assorted ammunition with magazines.

Manalo commended the operating troops for the success of the military operation and for their bravery that led to the death of a DI-MG member.

“We commend the professionalism and bravery of our troops and police partners in denying violent extremist elements a haven; we remain committed to lawful, intelligence driven operations to protect our communities,” Manalo said.

Meanwhile, Major General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., 1st Infantry Division commander, said the neutralization of a high value target underscores the effectiveness of coordinated operations and public cooperation.

“We urge citizens to continue sharing information to help dismantle extremist networks” Barroquillo said. (SunStar Zamboanga)