Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group sub-leader, 4 followers killed

A MID-LEVEL leader and four followers of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) were killed while five soldiers were wounded in a series of skirmishes in the province of Lanao del Norte, the military said Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the troops of the 103rd Infantry Brigade were conducting combat operation when they clashed with some 12 DI-MG gunmen under Nasser Daud alias Mahater in Cadayonan village, Munai, Lanao del Norte on Monday, April 29.

“The firefight lasted for about 45 minutes, after which the enemy withdrew toward the west direction,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales said another 10-minute firefight ensued in Barangay Maganding in the same town as the operating troops pursued and caught up with the fleeing DI-MG gunmen.

He said the series of clashes resulted in the deaths of five DI-MG gunmen including the group’s sub or mid-level leader.

He identified the slain mid-level leader as Najeb Laguindab alias Abu Jihad.

The slain followers were identified as the following: Johaiver Dumar alias Julaibib; Salman Dimapinto Nasrudin alias Shuay’b; Mohaimen Hadji Ali alias Ibn Sali, one of the look-outs during the December 3, 2023, Mindanao State University (MSU) Gymnasium Bombing; and, alias Muslima.

Gonzales said the troops scoured the clash site and recovered the enemy cadavers. The troops also recovered one M16 rifle, one M14 rifle, and other war materials.

Major General Gabriel Viray, III, commander of Joint Task Force (JTF) ZamPeLan (Zamboanga Peninsula and Lanao), the encounter also resulted in the wounding of five soldiers who were immediately extricated from the area and given medical attention.

Viray did not identify the wounded soldiers except to say they belonged to the 103rd Infantry Brigade.

Gonzales commended the troops of JTF ZamPeLan for their significant accomplishment.

“I commend our soldiers for their untiring dedication to their duties as we expedite the neutralization of the remnants of the terror groups in our area of operation,” Gonzales said.

“Rest assured that with the support of the local government units and the communities, we will soon achieve our goal of putting the sickening problem of terrorism to an end,” he added.

He noted that of the eight key perpetrators in the December 3, 2023, MSU Gymnasium bombing, seven were already neutralized. Only Daud remains at large. (SunStar Zamboanga)