Dawlah Islamya bomb-expert leader killed in Maguindanao del Sur clash

THE top leader and bomb expert of the Dawlah Islamya-Hassan Group (DI-HG) terrorist group was killed in a military security operation in Maguindanao del Sur, officials said Monday, December 8, 2025.

Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, identified the slain terrorist leader as Ustadz Mohamman Usman Solaiman, who was killed in a military operation on Sunday, December 7, in Satan village, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur.

Catu said Solaiman, known as the Amir of DI-HG, is the brother of slain terrorist Ustadz Kamaro Usman, who was also part of DI-HG and was killed in March 2020 along with Kumander Badi, the former leader of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF)–Karialan Faction.

Solaiman was also known as a skilled bomb maker and a nephew of notorious terrorist Basit Usman, a former bomb maker of the BIFF Special Operations Group with connections to Abu Sayyaf and Jemaah Islamiya.

Usman was killed in a clash with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front on May 3, 2015, in Guindulungan, Maguindanao del Sur. It was suspected that one of his bodyguards killed him in order to collect the $1-million bounty on his head.

The military also revealed that Solaiman and his companion, Norodin Hassan, alias Andot, the DI-HG’s Amir for Military Affairs, were among the remaining high-ranking followers of former leader Abu Azim, who was killed in Mamasapano in December 2021.

Solaiman’s group is believed to be behind a series of violent attacks in Mindanao. These include the bombing of a Rural Bus on April 24, 2022, in Parang, Maguindanao; the subsequent bombings of Yellow Bus Line buses on May 26, 2022, in Koronadal City and Tacurong City; and another attack on a Yellow Bus Line bus on November 6, 2022, in Barangay New Isabela, Tacurong City.

They are also said to be behind the Husky Bus bombing on April 17, 2023, at the Isulan Integrated Terminal; the ambush of soldiers in Barangay Tuayan in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan; and the gruesome killing of three civilian goat traders from Batangas.

The military is still hunting down the remaining members of the terrorist group.

Catu said the role played by residents who provided information about the presence of the armed group in their community was crucial.

“The cooperation of the people was key to determining the movement and location of the group. Because of this, the operation against the leader of Dawlah Islamiya was successfully carried out,” Catu said.

Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Central, commended the swift and effective operation of the 601st Brigade and the tireless support of the residents.

“This victory shows that when the community and our soldiers unite with other government security forces, no terrorist can hide from the law. We are very grateful to our countrymen for continuing to provide accurate information to your JTF Central,” Cagara said.

He encouraged the remaining members of Dawlah Islamiya to surrender their weapons.

The government, he said, is ready to help them start a new life with their families.

“The door to peace is always open for those who are ready to change,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)