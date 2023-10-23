DENR awards land titles to 32 in Dapitan City

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has awarded 32 land titles to the qualified land beneficiaries in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte, the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said Monday, October 23, 2023.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the land titles were distributed on Thursday, October 19, in coordination with the Zamboanga del Norte provincial government and Dapitan City government and Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO).

The DENR said the distribution of land titles is in compliance to DENR Memorandum Circular No. 2019-04 dated August 1, 2019 and in line with the mandate of the DENR to administer, manage and dispose public lands in favor of qualified beneficiaries in accordance with existing laws, and pursuant to Act. No. 218.

The 32 awarded land titles include 21 Agricultural Free Patents and 11 Residential Free Patents.

The recipients are residents of the villages of Canlucani, Sto. Niño, San Vicente, Dampalan, Napuyan, Masidlakon, Owaon, Sicayab, Maria Cristina, Potol, San Pedro, Oro, San Nicoloas and Sicayab-Bucana.

Zamboanga del Norte PENRO Chief Cidur Julsadjiri emphasized the Handog Titulo’s profound significance as it stands as a beacon of hope and progress in the realm of land titling and the acquisition of private ownership rights.

“By providing land titles, it bestows upon our people the security, dignity, and peace of mind that comes with owning a piece of land outright and it’s about giving people the keys to a brighter future, where their rights are protected and their aspirations can take root,” Julsadjiri said in a statement.

Dapitan City Mayor Seth Frederick Jalosjos has expressed his gratitude to DENR’s initiative and continuously forging partnership with the local government in pursuing efforts such as this, whereby, another remarkable initiative that became a reality.

Weney Amores, one of the land title beneficiaries from Oro village, Dapitan City commended the tireless efforts of the DENR personnel who helped them throughout the process.

The only thing Amores hoped for is the continuous endeavor of the government to give parcels of land due to the rightful owners.

The Handog Titulo Program of the DENR continues to expedite the processing and issuance of public land patents to qualified recipients to alleviate poverty and fuel progress and development. (SunStar Zamboanga)