DENR builds lumber storage facility in Zambo Norte

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) through the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro) is constructing a lumber storage facility in Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte, a Penro official said.

In a statement, Zamboanga del Norte Penro Cidur Julsadjiri said the lumber facility will serve as a storage area and help preserve confiscated wood products during the course of the conduct of administrative and legal proceedings.

“The lumber storage facility will store and preserve forest products, including machinery, tools, equipment, and accessories that have been apprehended in the course of strict enforcement of environmental laws,” Julsadjiri said in a statement posted on his social media page on Wednesday, November 15.

He noted that most confiscated lumber products are left exposed to elements as there was no proper facility to store them.

The construction of the facility is in accordance with DENR Memorandum Order No. 2023-02 issued by DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga on June 30, 2023. (SunStar Zamboanga)