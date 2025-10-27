DENR calls on public to protect migratory birds

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) urged the public on Monday, October 27, to help protect migratory birds in their respective communities.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula made the call while informing the public that the annual bird migration season in the Philippines has begun.

The agency noted that migratory birds start arriving around September during their southward migration and remain until they return to their breeding grounds by March of the following year during their northward journey.

“During this period, thousands of migratory birds stop briefly at wetlands such as swamps, marshes, intertidal and coastal areas, rivers, ponds, lakes, and forests throughout the country to rest and refuel for their onward journey,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

“We call on everyone to help protect these birds and their habitats,” the agency added.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula reminded the public that hunting, harming, or trading wildlife—including migratory birds—is illegal and punishable under the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

It also warned that certain species, such as wild ducks, gulls, and shorebirds, are susceptible to avian influenza and other emerging avian diseases.

“The public is therefore strongly advised not to touch, pick up, or handle wild dead birds or any bird carcasses found near wetlands, as contact may pose health risks,” it said.

The agency urged the public to immediately report to the nearest DENR field office, local government unit, or police station if they witness any illegal activity against these birds or encounter dead or sick birds in their community.

Reports may also be made directly to the Biodiversity Management Bureau through telephone number (02) 8925-8946. (SunStar Zamboanga)