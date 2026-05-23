DENR conducts coastal clean-up, scubasurero in 2 Zamboanga Peninsula areas

SOME 199 kilos of coastal waste and underwater litter were collected as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) spearheaded simultaneous coastal clean-up and scubasurero activities in two areas in Zamboanga Peninsula in line with the Ocean Month Celebration.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the simultaneous activities were held Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the Great and Little Sta. Cruz Island Protected Landscape and Seascape in Zamboanga City and in Triton Island in Vincenzo Sagun, Zamboanga del Sur.

The simultaneous activity gathered a total of 92 volunteers from various partner agencies and organizations, showcasing a strong collaborative effort toward the protection and conservation of the marine environment.

The participants include DENR personnel, military personnel, and local community representatives.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the participants have collected 95 kilograms of coastal waste and retrieved an additional 42 kilograms of underwater debris through the Scubasurero activity at GLSCIPLS.

Among the wastes collected were plastic bottles, plastic sachets, styrofoam, food wrappers, fishing lines, diapers, and other non-biodegradable materials that pose threats to marine biodiversity and coastal ecosystems.

In Triton Island, the volunteers have collected 62 kilograms of coastal waste and recovered additional underwater litter during the Scubasurero operation.

The collected wastes largely consisted of glass and plastic bottles, foam buoys, fishing lines, food containers, and various plastic materials commonly found along shorelines and marine habitats.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the simultaneous clean-up and underwater retrieval activities underscored the importance of collective action in combating marine pollution and preserving the country’s coastal and marine resources.

DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula OIC Executive Director Marie Angelique Go conveyed her appreciation to all volunteers, partner agencies, and scuba divers who contributed to the success of the activity.

Go said that through the initiative, DENR continues to strengthen environmental awareness and encourage communities to actively participate in the protection of the oceans.

The Philippines celebrates Month of the Ocean annually in May.

The month of the Ocean was established by Presidential Proclamation No. 57, Series of 1999, to highlight the conservation, protection, and sustainable management of the country's vast coastal and marine resources.

This year’s Month of the Ocean celebration is anchored on the theme “Sustaining Ocean Health, Sailing a Resilient Nation.” (SunStar Zamboanga)