DENR grants long-awaited land title to AFP property in Sirawai

THE Department of National Defense-Armed Forces of the Philippines (DND-AFP) has officially received the land title to its military reservation in Zamboanga del Norte after more than four decades, the Department of Environment and National Resources (DENR) said Friday, July 3, 2026.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the DND-AFP received the land title during the Ceremonial Turnover and Recognition of Land Ownership on Tuesday, June 30, at the military camp in Doña Cecilia village, Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte.

"The event marked the successful completion of the land titling process, formally recognizing the ownership of the property under the DND-AFP and culminating years of inter-agency coordination and collaboration," the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

Forester Rey Jalandoni, head of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte, represented the DENR during the ceremony.

Jalandoni, together with personnel from Cenro-Siocon, have joined local government officials, military leaders, and representatives from partner agencies in witnessing the historic occasion.

Officials of the AFP conveyed their gratitude to Cenro-Siocon and the Municipal Government of Sirawai for their unwavering support and commitment in facilitating the land titling process.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said they emphasized that the issuance of the official land title, after more than 40 years, stands as a testament to the strong collaboration among government agencies in ensuring the proper documentation and protection of government-owned properties.

"The awarding of the land title not only secures the legal ownership of the property under the DND-AFP but also strengthens the government's efforts to promote efficient land administration, safeguard public assets, and support national security," the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

"More than the formal turnover of a land title, the ceremony highlighted the importance of sustained inter-agency cooperation in achieving meaningful and lasting results," the agency added.

The land titling process likewise reaffirmed the shared commitment of the DENR, municipal government of Sirawai, and the AFP to responsible land governance, institutional partnership, and the continued pursuit of peace, security, and sustainable development in Sirawai town. (SunStar Zamboanga)