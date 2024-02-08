DENR grants P2M to preserve near-extinct kaladis narig tree

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has allotted P2 million in assistance for the vegetative propagation of the critically endangered kaladis narig tree, a tropical hardwood tree that was reported by taxonomists as nearly extinct in 1915.

Al Orolfo, director of DENR’s Foreign Assisted and Special Projects Services (FASPS), made the announcement during the signing of the tripartite memorandum of agreement (MOA) at the municipal hall of Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

The MOA seeks to propagate and conserve the critically endangered kaladis narig tree, which can only be found in Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The signatories of the agreement were the officials of DENR, the municipal government of Alicia, and lot owners, where the kaladis narig trees are located.

Orolfo, in his message, discussed the alarming issue of biodiversity loss due to climate change and other factors, and that with the critical status of kaladis narig, extra efforts must be made to protect and conserve this special tree.

“It is a very big challenge to propagate Kaladis Narig considering that it has a flowering interval of two to 10 years and a low survival rate of seedlings generated through cloning and other silvicultural activities,” Orolfo said.

“There is a need for the establishment of in-situ conservation methods coupled with efforts in maintenance and protection,” he added.

He expressed high hopes for the potential of conservation initiatives, recognizing the invaluable support of partners and stakeholders in the noble endeavor.

DENR Regional Executive Director Arturo Fadriquela reflected on his connection to the species.

“Never in my mind did I imagine that the tree would be nearing extinction, let alone that I would become one of the instruments in its protection and conservation,” Fadriquela said.

Fadriquela also underscored the necessity of a transformative approach to embrace diversity and biodiversity, urging everyone to contribute to the propagation of this unique tree found exclusively in Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay.

He emphasized the narig's significance as a legacy for future generations, highlighting the importance of fulfilling everyone’s role and responsibility in its preservation.

Alicia Municipal Mayor Ardin Musa also expressed his gratitude for the recognition of his municipality as a special habitat for the kaladis narig and acknowledged the assistance provided by the DENR.

Kaladis narig trees are endemic to the Philippines and were discovered by the Energy Development Corporation thriving in Calades and Lambuyogan villages within the municipality of Alicia.

In an inventory conducted on September 20, 2022, there were 68 remaining standing trees in the area, composed of mature trees, saplings and wildlings, all at risk of extinction. (SunStar Zamboanga)