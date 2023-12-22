DENR names 2 new Cenro in Zamboanga Peninsula

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has named two new chief of Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) in Zamboanga Peninsula.

They are Dennis Catalan and Jaime Salvador, who were designated as the new Cenro chief of Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga City, respectively.

Catalan and Salvador took their oath of office officiated by Undersecretary for Organizational Transformation and Human Resources Augusto Dela Peña last week at the DENR central office.

Meanwhile, DENR OIC-Regional Executive Director Arturo Fadriquela administered the oath of office for the 54 newly appointed and promoted personnel in a ceremony held on Tuesday, December 19.

Fadriquela reminded the appointees and promotees that they were chosen among other contenders because the government has seen their perseverance and hard work making them qualified and deserving for the position after a meticulous process of the Selection and Promotion Board.

Fadriquela advised the employees to exercise accountability and responsibility in all of their acts as public servants.

"To be in the government service is not an easy task. There is this huge responsibility and accountability that we have to take," Fadriquela said.

"As public servants, we are accountable to the people and have a moral responsibility to see to it that basic services are to be delivered 24/7, rain or shine, prioritizing the customers first before anyone else," he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)