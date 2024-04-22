DENR places 2 juvenile Brahminy Kites under rehab

TWO juvenile Brahminy Kites are now undergoing rehabilitation at the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Baclay, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur, the DENR said Monday, April 22, 2024.

The DENR regional office said the rehabilitation process is to prepare the young raptors for their eventual release back into their natural habitat.

The two juvenile Brahminy Kites were retrieved last week by the wildlife rescue team of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Ramon Magsaysay at Purok 2-A in Sigapod village, Midsalip, Zamboanga del Sur.

The two young raptors were found by one of the residents, Marvin Malin near a nest that fell from a Lauan Tree.

Malin brought home the two young raptors and handed it over to the Forest Protection Officer of CENRO-Ramon Magsaysay, Zamboanga del Sur.

The DENR said that an initial assessment showed the Brahminy Kites were healthy and in good condition.

The DENR said the two juvenile Brahminy Kites will be released once they are already fit to be sent back to their natural habitat.

It said the Brahminy Kites are protected under Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Act, which prohibits anybody from hunting, hurting, killing, maiming, or keeping them as pets.

The agency continuously encourages the public to report to the agency any wildlife sightings in their respective community. (SunStar Zamboanga)