DENR places juvenile Brahminy Kite under rehab

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) placed a juvenile Brahminy Kite under the care of its Regional Wildlife Rescue Center in Baclay, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur before releasing it back to its natural habitat.

The DENR said Monday, September 30, 2024, the Brahminy Kite weighs approximately 900 grams and was confirmed to be young and in good health.

The DENR said Danilo Cayanong, village chief of Bambong Diut, Ramon Magsaysay, along with another village official turned over last week the Brahminy Kite to the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office of the said town for examination.

Cayanong spotted and seized the Brahminy Kite after they sported the raptor near the covered court of Bambong Diut.

“They believed it had escaped from its keeper upon noticing a red cable tie wire on the right side of the bird’s wing,” the DENR said in a statement.

The DENR said currently, the raptor is receiving care at the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center and will be sent back to its natural habitat once fully healed.

Meanwhile, the DENR reminds the public that under Republic Act 9147, the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, activities such as harming, trading, or possessing wildlife are prohibited and subject to legal consequences. (SunStar Zamboanga)