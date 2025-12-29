DENR places juvenile Philippine crocodile under rehab

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced Monday, December 29, 2025, that a juvenile Philippine crocodile has been placed under the care of the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center in Baclay, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur, for assessment, rehabilitation, and appropriate management.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula, through the Conservation and Development Division-Protected Area Management and Biodiversity Conservation Section (CDD-PAMBCS), facilitated the turnover of the juvenile Philippine Crocodile last week in Bulatok village, Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur province.

The juvenile crocodile is around one year old and measures almost a meter long.

The critically endangered species was voluntarily surrendered by Jefrey Cadonoy after it was incidentally caught and found entangled in a fishnet during his fish harvest in his fishpond.

The Philippine freshwater crocodile is an endemic predator of inland freshwater ecosystems such as rivers, lakes, and marshes, contributing to ecological stability by regulating prey populations and maintaining healthy aquatic food webs.

DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula personnel ensured the proper handling and transport of the juvenile crocodile to the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center in Baclay, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)