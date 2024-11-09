DENR releases 88 juvenile hawksbill turtles

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), through its Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) in Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte, has released 88 juvenile hawksbill turtles back to their natural habitat, the DENR said Saturday, November 9, 2024.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the turtle hatchlings were released on Tuesday, November 5, at the shore of Patawag village, Llloy, Zamboanga del Norte.

The hawksbill turtles, hatched from the eggs on September 1, were nurtured in a nesting site managed by the personnel of Patawag village under the guidance of Cenro-Liloy staff.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the nurturing effort followed the discovery of 124 turtle eggs by Luzminda Lubandino, a resident of Patawag village, two months prior.

“After 63 days of incubation, the turtles emerged and were prepared for release into their natural habitat. On November 5, the hatchlings were released to begin their journey in the wild,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

“This conservation effort aims to increase the population of this species, which faces threats including habitat loss, poaching, and climate change,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula added.

The environment agency said the release highlights the role of local communities in protecting natural resources and fostering sustainable environmental practices.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the hawksbill turtle is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), primarily due to the ongoing threats of habitat degradation, illegal trade, and climate-induced changes to nesting sites.

“Conservation initiatives like the one spearheaded by Cenro-Liloy contribute to the ongoing efforts to safeguard the future of the species,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said. (SunStar Zamboanga)