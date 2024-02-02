DENR releases another turtle

ANOTHER turtle, this time a green sea turtle, was released back to its natural habitat in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said on Friday, February 3, 2024.

The DENR regional office said the turtle, a female, was released at the seashore of Dawo village in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte on Monday, January 29.

The DENR said the turtle was accidentally trapped in a fish corral, locally known as “bungsod” owned by Efren Cidro at Purok Biglang Liko in Dawo village, Dapitan City.

Cidro said he is using the trapped purposely to catch fish.

Cidro, upon seeing the turtle trapped, immediately reported to the Office of the City Agriculture of Dapitan City for appropriate intervention.

The technical personnel of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Piñan, Zamboanga del Norte immediately responded and conducted a basic evaluation on the turtle after the Dapitan City Agriculturist Office coordinated with them.

The evaluation showed the female turtle was in good health. Its carapace measured 88 centimeters in length and 80 centimeters in width with an estimated weight of 105 kilograms.

Dr. Adelaida Borja, head of Cenro-Piñan, in collaboration with the local government of Dapitan City and Office of the City Agriculture headed by Cyril Patangan, tagged and freed the turtle at the shore of Dawo village, Dapitan City.

Cenro-Piñan expressed its gratitude to the city government of Dapitan and various officials along with dedicated individuals for their vigilance and commitment to preserving the endangered marine life, particularly turtles.

On Saturday, January 27, personnel of the DENR released an olive ridley turtle at the shore of Dohinob village, Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte.

The olive ridley turtle was found by a DENR official laying eggs at the shore of Dohinob village. (SunStar Zamboanga)