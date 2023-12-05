DENR reports increase turtle nesting in Zambo Norte

THE Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO)-Manukan has installed signages and distributed flyers to amplify awareness and encourage community involvement in the conservation and protection of marine turtles and other vital wildlife resources in Zamboanga del Norte.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) regional office said in a statement Tuesday, December 5, the move is in response to the growing importance of protecting the nesting sites in Zamboanga del Norte.

The DENR said that CENRO-Manukan has reported a surge in marine turtle nesting activities along the coastal stretch of the Zamboanga del Norte province, particularly in the area of the second congressional district.

These coastal areas are known as nesting sites for Olive Ridley turtles and other marine turtle species, according to the DENR regional office.

“The remarkable discovery underscores the region's commitment to the conservation and protection of marine turtles and their nesting habitats,” the DENR regional office said.

It said that on November 27, vigilant members of the Dipolog Sunset Boulevard Watch Men spotted a marine turtle, an Olive ridley, laying her eggs along the sands of the boulevard.

Personnel of CENRO-Manukan, in coordination with the Dipolog City Environment and Natural Resources Office, promptly assessed the situation.

“Noting that the nest was perilously close to the high tide line, the team carefully translocated the eggs to higher ground to ensure a higher hatchling rate,” the DENR regional office added.

On November 28, at the coastal area of Barangay Lawis, Sindangan, another Olive ridley turtle was reported by Angel Eyog laying eggs and shared his discovery on Facebook which led CENRO Manukan personnel to conduct verification.

On the same day, personnel from the Dohinob Marine Turtle Hatchery and Rescue Center led by the Hatchery Technician recorded another nesting event in the area.

“It is heartening to see the community actively participating in the preservation of our marine turtles,” the DENR regional office said.

The environment agency said that marine turtles, classified as endangered species, play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of marine ecosystems.

It said the conservation efforts in Zamboanga del Norte stand as a testament to the region's commitment to sustainable environmental practices and the protection of its rich biodiversity.