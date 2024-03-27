DENR rescues 2 Philippine Palm Civets

AUTHORITIES have arrested one person for illegal trading of wildlife and rescued two Philippine Palm Civets in an entrapment operation in Misamis Occidental, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The DENR regional office said the suspect, a 36-year-old man, was arrested in an entrapment operation last week in La Victoria village, La Libertad, Zamboanga del Norte.

The entrapment operation was launched after DENR officials monitored an advertisement on the social media page “Dipolog Dapitan Koi Lovers” selling two Philippine Palm Civets for P10,000.

The DENR personnel from Zamboanga Peninsula immediately coordinated with authorities and their counterpart to rescue the two Philippine Palm Civets upon learning the two animals were kept in an area that already falls in Malibugaan village, Conception, Misamis Occidental.

The DENR regional office said the rescued two Philippine Palm Civets were placed under the custody of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Oroquieta City for further assessment and necessary care before their eventual release back into their natural habitats and for the proper filing of case against the suspect.

The suspect will face charges of illegal possession and trading of wildlife (civet cats) in violation of Section 27, paragraphs E and F of Republic Act 9147 otherwise known as the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

DENR Zamboanga Peninsula Executive Director Arturo Fadriquela had urged the public to report any instances of wildlife trading or other illegal activities, emphasizing the collective effort needed to protect endangered species and preserve biodiversity as DENR is strictly upholding conservation laws and wildlife protection. (SunStar Zamboanga)