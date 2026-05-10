DENR retrieve 2 wildlife species in Zamboanga del Norte

TWO wildlife species are under the care of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) in Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte, in preparation for their eventual release to the natural habitat.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula said Sunday, May 10, 2026, that the two wildlife species included one juvenile Brahminy Kite and one Philippine long-tailed Macaque.

The juvenile Brahminy Kite was retrieved from the custody of Rogelio Gumasab on Saturday, May 9, in Fatima village, Salug, Zamboanga del Norte.

"Based on the information gathered, the juvenile Brahminy Kite was reportedly rescued after its nest fell alongside a creek in Fatima village and had been under the care of Gumasab for approximately two months," the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Philippine long-tailed Macaque was voluntarily turned over by Anilyn Gumasab in Fatima village, also on Saturday, May 9.

Forester Neil Aquino, head of the enforcement and monitoring section of Cenro-Liloy, expressed his appreciation to the community for their cooperation, active response, and support in the protection and conservation of wildlife resources.

At the same time, Aquino provided an orientation regarding the prohibition on the unauthorized possession of wildlife species and the corresponding penalties for violations of the law.

The public was encouraged to immediately report wildlife sightings and wildlife-related concerns to the nearest DENR office, local government unit, or police to ensure the proper protection and conservation of wildlife in their natural habitat. (SunStar Zamboanga)