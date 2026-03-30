DENR, Sominot ink MOA for Waling-Waling cave protection

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula and the local government unit of Sominot, Zamboanga del Norte, formalized a partnership through the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the protection, conservation, and sustainable management of the Waling-Waling Cave.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the MOA outlines the shared roles of DENR and Sominot municipality in ensuring proper monitoring, protection, and responsible use of the cave, including its development for education, research, and community-based opportunities.

The MOA signing ceremony was attended by Sominot Municipal Government officials led by Mayor Donna Kathlyn Melo, Vice Mayor Proceso Estrada, Sangguniang Bayan members, and barangay representatives, along with DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula officials and personnel.

"When local governments, national agencies, and communities unite for a common purpose, we can effectively protect our natural heritage while creating opportunities for learning and sustainable development," DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Marie Angelique Go said, emphasizing the importance of partnership.

Melo reaffirmed the municipality's commitment to work closely with DENR and partner agencies, highlighting that environmental protection and development must go hand in hand.

"The success of this effort depends on our collective action. When government and communities work together, protecting our environment becomes not only possible-but sustainable," said Expedito Flores, head of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Ramon Magsaysay, underscoring the shared responsibility of all stakeholders.

The MOA signing held last week was witnessed by key officials from both DENR and Municipal Government of Sominot.

The MOA signing reflects a unified commitment to safeguard the Waling-Waling Cave and strengthen environmental stewardship at the local level.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula, through its field offices, will continue to provide technical assistance and support to ensure the effective implementation of the agreement.

The MOA signing for the protection of the Waling-Waling Cave is the second by the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula and concerned stakeholders this month.

The first between the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula and the Municipal Governments of Ipil and Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay for the protection and management of the Matilum Cave Complex, one of Sibugay's natural resources. (SunStar Zamboanga)