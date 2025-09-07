DENR, SSS sign deal on contract workers’ benefits

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula and the Social Security System (SSS) have forged a partnership to provide benefits for the agency’s job order (JO) and contract of service (COS) workers in the region.

The memorandum of agreement for the KaSSSanga sa Coverage Program, which formalizes the partnership between DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula and SSS, was penned Wednesday, September 3, at the regional office of the DENR in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The agreement aims to provide social security protection to JO and COS workers of DENR by facilitating their registration and inclusion in the SSS system.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said through the partnership, eligible personnel will gain access to various SSS benefits such as sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, and death benefits.

The KaSSSangga Program is an initiative by the SSS to provide social security coverage to government JO and CO workers who are not covered by Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) programs.

The signing of the MOA was led by DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula Executive Director Arturo Fadriquela and SSS- Pagadian Branch Head Edwin Remoto.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by regional officials and staff from both the DENR and SSS.

The collaboration marked an important step toward inclusive and sustainable social protection for non-regular government workers in Zamboanga Peninsula. (SunStar Zamboanga)