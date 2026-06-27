DENR, stakeholders ink pact for cave protection in Zamboanga City

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and concerned stakeholders forged a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the protection and management of the Victoria Cave Complex and Apolinario Cave in Zamboanga City.

The MOA, which was signed last week, formalized the partnership among DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula, City Government of Zamboanga, concerned Barangay Local Government Units, and surface lot owners and claimants to strengthen the protection, conservation, management, and sustainable development of the two cave systems.

The Victoria Cave Complex is located in Victoria village while the Apolinario Cave is located in Lapakan village. Both villages are in the east coast of Zamboanga City.

DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula Executive Director Marie Angelique Go emphasized the significance of the agreement as a vital step toward strengthening collaboration among government agencies and community participation to effectively manage caves and its resources to ensure that these natural treasures remain protected.

Under the agreement, all the parties committed to implementing conservation measures, enhancing environmental awareness, supporting scientific research, and promoting responsible ecotourism activities within the cave areas.

The agreement also defines the roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder in ensuring the sustainable management of the cave systems while balancing environmental protection and community interests.

Aside from Go, the other signatories of the MOA include Executive Assistant Rosendo Castillo, III, who represented Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso, Lapakan Village Chairperson Clodualdo Cosme, Victoria Chairperson Kathryn Pandi of Victoria, surface lot owners and claimants, and key DENR officials.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the signing of the agreement reaffirms the agency's and its partners' commitment to environmental stewardship, sustainable resource management, and community participation in conserving cave ecosystems in Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)