DENR, stakeholders ink pact to protect Matilum Cave Complex

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) formalized a partnership with local government units and stakeholders in Zamboanga Sibugay province for the protection and management of the Matilum Cave Complex, one of the province’s natural resources.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), signed last week, brings together DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula, municipal governments of Ipil and Titay, the village governments of Mate, Timalang, and Lumbia, along with tenant-partners for the implementation of the Matilum Cave Complex Management Plan (MCCMP).

The Matilum Cave Complex, which encompasses the towns of Ipil and Titay, is recognized for its ecological and geological significance, making its protection a shared responsibility among government and community partners.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the MOA establishes a coordinated framework to ensure the protection, conservation, and sustainable management of the cave complex and its surrounding resources.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the agreement outlines shared responsibilities among partners in maintaining ecological integrity while supporting sustainable use.

DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula OIC-Executive Director Marie Angelique Go emphasized that collaboration remains central to the initiative’s success, noting that active community participation and accountability across sectors are key to sustaining conservation efforts.

“When communities remain actively engaged and each sector fulfills its role, conservation efforts become more meaningful and sustainable,” Go said in a statement.

Go expressed appreciation to all partner agencies and stakeholders for their continued support in advancing environmental protection initiatives in Zamboanga Peninsula.

She said the initiative reflects DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula’s continuing efforts, through its field offices and in collaboration with stakeholders, to strengthen environmental stewardship and ensure the sustainable management of natural resources for present and future generations. (SunStar Zamboanga)