DENR urges public to protect migratory birds

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula has called on the public to help protect migratory birds in their community.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula made the call as the agency joined the global observance of the World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, October 14.

The DENR said that the influx of migratory birds is expected to commence around September (southward migration) and return to their breeding grounds by March of the following year (northward migration).

“These birds stop briefly along wetlands—swamps, marshes, intertidal and coastal areas, rivers, ponds, lakes, as well as forests throughout the country, to rest and refuel for their onward journey,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

The DENR said that hunting wildlife including birds is illegal, and is punishable under the provision of Republic Act 9147, or the “Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act”.

The DENR advised the public to refrain from handling any wild dead birds that may be found near wetlands, warning that certain migratory birds, such as wild ducks, gulls, and shorebirds are susceptible to avian influenza virus.

“If you have knowledge of anyone who has harmed or engaged in illegal activities against these birds, or encountered any incidences of dead bords, please inform the nearest DENR Field Office, local government unit or the police in your area,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

The WMDB is endorsed by the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals with the primary objective of raising awareness about the challenges faced by migratory birds on a global scale and working towards the conservation and protection of these species.

The DENR said the theme for this year’s WMBD, “Water: Nurturing Bird Life,” raises awareness about the critical role water and its associated environments play in sustaining migratory birds’ lives.

“By conserving water and supporting initiatives that promote sustainable practices, we can help ensure a brighter future for both birds and our planet,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said. (SunStar Zamboanga)