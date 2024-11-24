DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula donates lumber to 4 schools

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), through the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Guipos, donated 5,548.16 board feet of lumber to four elementary schools in the province of Zamboanga del Sur to support school repair and renovation projects.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said Sunday, November 24, that the recipients of the donated lumber are four elementary schools in the municipality of Bayog, a third-class municipality in the province of Zamboanga del Sur.

The DENR said the lumber was distributed as follows: Dipili Elementary School, 2,030 board feet; Damit Elementary School, 1,241.83 board feet; Bayog Central Elementary School-Special Education, 1,229.33 board feet; and Camp Blessing Elementary School, 1,047 board feet.

The DENR regional office said Pacifico Cabrido Jr., deputy chief of Cenro-Guipos, signed the deed of donation on Tuesday, November 19, at TVI Resource Development Philippines Inc. (TVIRD) in Bayog.

The signing of the document was witnessed by Bayog Municipal Mayor Celso Matias, top DENR officials, State Auditor Jaymar Lopez, and representatives from the recipient schools.

The DENR said the donated lumber was sourced from logs turned over by TVIRD and processed under Special Tree Cutting and Earth Balling Permits issued by DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula in 2021 and 2022.

The four elementary schools were the first batch of recipients, having complied with the requirements of Malacañang Memorandum Order No. 162, according to the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula.

The donation of lumber reflects DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula’s commitment to supporting local communities and improving educational facilities in the region. (SunStar Zamboanga)