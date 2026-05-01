DepEd exec killed in Zamboanga Sibugay gun attack

AN OFFICIAL of the Department of Education (DepEd) was killed in a gun attack by two motorcycle-riding gunmen in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Friday, May 1, 2026.

The Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office identified the victim as Rey Dalaota Camaingking, 45, a district supervisor of DepEd in Alicia town.

The police said Camaingking was shot dead around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in Sitio Guicam, Dawa-Dawa village, Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Initial investigation revealed that while Camaingking was walking at the Guicam Port, two unidentified persons suddenly approached and shot the victim at the head using caliber .45 pistol.

The suspects fled on board a motorcycle toward Kawayan immediately after the commission of the crime.

The police in Alicia have launched a manhunt and coordinated with other police units in Zamboanga Sibugay were alerted to help arrest the suspects.

The police of Alicia town have yet to establish the motive of the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)