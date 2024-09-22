DepEd to build school building for Isabela City IPs

THE Department of Education (DepEd) is constructing a three-classroom school building in Tampalan village, Isabela City, Basilan, to provide quality education to the Indigenous Peoples (IP) community in the area.

The Isabela City Public Information Office (ICPIO) on Saturday, September 21, said the project, which is funded by DepEd’s Last Mile Schools Program, aims to address the gaps in infrastructure for secondary education in remote and underserved areas, particularly benefitting the indigenous Bajau community.

“This initiative is part of the Last Mile Schools Program, which is specifically designed to support far-flung schools that lack basic facilities and resources,” the ICPIO said in a statement.

The ICPIO said the new classroom building will help provide conducive learning environment for learners from the IP community in Tampalanvillage, ensuring they have access to quality education despite geographical challenges.

DepEd-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Ruth Fuentes led the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, September 19, signalling the start of the construction of the three-classroom building in Barangay Tampalan, Isabela City.

Isabella City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman joined Fuentes during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The event was graced by other DepEd officials of Zamboanga Peninsula as well as officials of the Isabela City government. (SunStar Zamboanga)