DI-linked crime group leader, 4 followers killed

A LEADER and four followers of a crime syndicate affiliated with the Dawlah Islamiya (DI) terrorists’ group were killed while another one was wounded and captured following a clash with government troops in Lanao del Norte, the military said Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Lieutenant General William Gonzalez, commander of Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the clash happened Wednesday, October 23, in Barangay Bangko, Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte.

Gonzales said the clash ensued when a group of crime syndicate led by Uya Dama alias Aragon opened fire while the troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Zampelan and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) operatives were about to serve a warrant of arrest against them for the crimes of murder, kidnapping, and serious illegal detention.

Gonzales said the firefight lasted for 30 minutes and resulted in the death of Dama and four of his followers.

The troops captured one of Dama’s followers, who was wounded during the clash. The troops recovered the remains of Dama and his four followers.

“Our troops exhaust their effort to decapacitate armed groups that defer the attainment of resounding peace in our area of responsibility,” Gonzales said in a statement.

Troops recovered at the clash site three M-16 rifles, three Garand rifles, two caliber .45 pistols, two grenades, a bandoleer, two sling bags, a backpack, and assorted pieces of ammunition.

“The JTF-Zampelan continuously coordinates with our partners from the Philippine National Police to reinforce the security operations against the remaining militant groups in our area of responsibility,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)