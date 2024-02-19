Dia de Zamboanga job fair reels off

SOME 5,701 job vacancies are up for grab in the three-day Dia del Zamboanga job fair in Zamboanga City.

The job fair, which kicked off Monday, February 19, is part of this city’s 87th Charter Day anniversary celebration on February 26.

The job fair, which is being held at the KCC Mall Atrium Activity Center, ends on Wednesday, February 21.

Mayor John Dalipe, who led the opening of the job fair, said that 3,977 of the job vacancies are for overseas employment and the remaining 1,724 for local employment.

The three-day job fair is being participated by 39 local companies and six international employers.

Dalipe expressed his commitment to generating more job opportunities for the people of Zamboanga.

Each day of the job fair features a diverse range of employers from various industries, with the first day focusing on retail, hospitals, and schools; the second day on construction, hotels, manufacturing, pharmacies, and distributors; and, the third day – hardware, fast food, pawnshops, and other industries. (SunStar Zamboanga)