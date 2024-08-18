Dialogue prevents escalation of violence between 2 MILF factions

JOINT efforts of military and police forces and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front-Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (MILF-CCCH) have prevented the escalation of violence in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat, the military said Sunday, August 18, 2024.

This, as the protagonists have agreed to present their followers and surrender their weapons to end the hostilities in a dialogue on Thursday, August 15, initiated by Palimbang Mayor Joenine Badrudin Kapina, with the support of the 603rd Infantry Brigade, the police, MILF-CCCH and other branches of government involved in the maintenance of security.

The 6th Infantry Division (6ID) said Kapina initiated the conduct of the dialogue on Thursday, August 15, after a firefight broke out due to land conflict issue between the MILF’s 13th Biwang Brigade led by Esmael Mike Binago and 104th Brigade headed by Abu Abdullah.

The 6ID said among the firearms the protagonists have surrendered were the following: a caliber .50 machinegun; 12 M14 rifles, including seven with scope; nine M16A1 rifles; five M4 Carbine rifles; nine Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) Launchers; four caliber .50 Barrets (Big); three caliber .50 Barrets (small); two M653 rifles; two caliber .30 Garand rifles; a Carbine caliber .30 rifle; an M16A1 rifle; an M16A1 Upper Receiver; an Ultimax; a Tube 60mm Mortar, various types of ammunition, magazines and two blasting caps.

Aside from the surrender of firearms, 48 followers of Binago have surrendered to the composite team of soldiers, and MILF-CCCH.

The 6ID said the surrender resulted in the cessation of hostilities between the two MILF groups and the return of the displaced residents to their respective homes.

Major General Antonio Nafarrete, 6ID commander, assured that the military troops are ready to protect the citizens against groups who wanted to disturb the peace in their community.

“Any conflict can be resolved if the two sides agree on peace talks. I hope that calmness and peace will progress in our area,” Nafarrete said. (SunStar Zamboanga)