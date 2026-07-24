DILG-backed Sulu communities surrender additional high-powered firearms

IN A strong manifestation of the success of the government's Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP), retooled communities in Indanan, Sulu voluntarily surrendered on Thursday, July 23, 2026, additional nine high-powered firearms (HPFAs) in addition to two mortar tubes and rocket-propelled grenade launcher (RPG) with warheads recently surrendered, affirming their commitment to leave behind the legacy of conflict and become active partners in sustaining peace, security, and development.

The symbolic turnover highlighted the RCSP Convergence Activity spearheaded by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Indanan, 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade, and the 100th Infantry “Kalasag” Battalion, in partnership with the Philippine National Police (PNP), and other government stakeholders. Held at the Municipal Covered Court in Barangay Pasil, the activity carried the theme, "Transforming Peace-Centered Communities into Partners for Stable Internal Peace and Security."

The voluntary surrender of firearms and crew-served weapons stands as tangible proof of the transformation of formerly influenced barangays, once affected by armed conflict, into communities that now actively support the government's peace and security efforts. More than the turnover of weapons, it symbolizes the growing confidence of the people in the government's peace initiatives and their collective decision to embrace a future founded on stability, unity, and progress.

The activity underscored the gains of the RCSP, which continues to bring responsive governance, essential services and development interventions to communities once vulnerable to violence. Through the Whole-of-Nation Approach, the RCSP has strengthened collaboration among the AFP, the PNP, the DILG, LGUs, national government agencies, and local communities, transforming former conflict-affected areas into resilient and peace-centered communities.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, emphasized that the surrendered firearms and crew-served weapons represent not only the removal of instruments of violence but also the growing trust of the people in the government. "The surrender of these firearms and crew-served weapons is a testament to the success of the Retooled Community Support Program. It reflects how communities once affected by conflict have transformed into active partners in nation-building. This is a clear message that the people of Indanan have chosen peace, and together, we will continue protecting and sustaining these hard-earned gains," Cabasan said.

Meanwhile, Indanan Mayor Albakil Jikiri described the activity as a defining moment for the municipality, emphasizing that the voluntary surrender of firearms reflects the people’s collective desire for lasting peace and development. "This achievement shows that our people have chosen a future free from fear and conflict. By working hand in hand with our security forces and government agencies, we are building stronger communities where peace creates opportunities for development and a better quality of life for every people of Indanan," Jikiri said.

The 1103rd Infantry Brigade commended the DILG, LGU Indanan, PNP, national line agencies, the RCSP Core Group, and community stakeholders for their unwavering partnership in advancing the government's peace and development agenda.

The successful convergence activity reaffirms that through the RCSP, communities once marked by conflict can become models of resilience, responsible governance, and inclusive development, proving that lasting peace is achieved not only by eliminating the causes of conflict but by empowering communities to become partners in building a safer, stronger, and more progressive 1st District of Sulu. (PR)