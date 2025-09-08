Disaster preparedness of Basilan strengthened

THE Bangsamoro’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has installed Early Warning Systems (EWS) in all 11 towns of Basilan, strengthening the province’s disaster preparedness and resilience, the agency said Monday, September 8.

The MoST activated the systems on Thursday, September 4, by installing Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards, enabling the devices to send real-time alerts to communities during emergencies.

“To date, the ministry has already installed 11 EWS units across all 11 municipalities of Basilan, ensuring proactive disaster preparedness and risk reduction in local communities,” the MoST said in a statement.

With the 11 EWS units now operational, Basilan is better equipped to promptly disseminate disaster-related information, enabling communities to prepare for and respond effectively to potential hazards.

The installation coincided with site visits and courtesy meetings in the province led by MoST Minister Baileng Mantawil and Provincial Head Arfie Edris to discuss future projects.

Beyond disaster preparedness, the MoST has expanded its science and technology programs across the Bangsamoro region.

Since 2021, it has supported 55 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), awarded scholarships to 300 Bangsamoro students, and funded research and development projects addressing local needs.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua underscored the importance of such initiatives.

“Technology will never go to waste,” Macacua said, stressing that it should serve as a vital tool for growth, innovation, and resilience in the autonomous region. (SunStar Zamboanga)