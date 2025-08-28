Discover SM City Mindpro’s newest photo spots

SM CITY Mindpro has invited shoppers, families, and friends to turn their mall visits into colorful adventures with the newest wall murals, now open for all to enjoy.

Located at the Campaner entrance and level 6 carpark building, these vibrant backdrops are designed to elevate every moment – whether it’s your best OOTD, a barkada group photo, or a creative snap to brighten up your feed.

With eye-catching colors and playful designs, the murals bring a splash of fun to your shopping experience and create Instagram-worthy moments that perfectly capture the joy of being at SM.

“SM City Mindpro has always been about creating experiences beyond shopping,” said Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez, SM City Mindpro Mall Manager. “These murals give our customers a fresh and exciting way to express themselves and share memories with their loved ones.”

Don’t miss the chance to strike a pose, capture fun memories at these photo spots, and share the joy with friends and family.

So whether you’re strolling solo, hanging out with friends, or bonding with family, make your mall visit picture-perfect with SM City Mindpro’s wall murals – because here, everything’s more colorful, more fun, and more you. (PR)