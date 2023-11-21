Dismantled drug den yields P340,000 illegal drugs

THREE people, including a village official and a jail guard, were arrested as authorities have dismantled a drug den in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) reported Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The PDEA regional office identified the arrested suspects as Geson Saldivar, 29, a watch-listed drug personality; Matty Aque, 31, a village councilor of Balamban, Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur; and Felix Pangasian Jr., 35, a jail officer assigned at the municipal jail of Molave, also in Zamboanga del Sur.

The PDEA said that Saldivar is the drug den maintainer, while Aque and Pangasian were drug den visitors.

The three suspects were arrested in an anti-drug operation by PDEA agents backed by policemen in Purok 2, Salug Daku village, Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur.

"The operation also resulted in the dismantling of drug den, from which suspect Saldivar is identified as the drug den maintainer," the PDEA said.

Confiscated from the drug den were 50 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P340,000, buy-bust money, a cellular phone, two improvised tooters, two water pipes, one orange plastic container, and four disposable lighters.

All three suspects, when subjected to drug testing, yielded positive results for the use of illegal drugs, specifically shabu, according to the PDEA.

The suspects will be charged with violations of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, and 15, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspects are temporarily detained at the PDEA headquarters. (SunStar Zamboanga)