DND orders crackdown on lawless elements in Basilan

DEFENSE Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, directed sustained and coordinated government action against lawless elements, stressing closer cooperation between the military and the police following an ambush that wounded 13 troopers in Basilan province.

Teodoro’s order came after the attack on Tuesday, October 5, on an Army convoy, prompting Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman to convene an urgent security meeting with military and police officials, local government leaders and peace stakeholders to assess the incident and strengthen security coordination.

During the discussions, Teodoro emphasized the need to relentlessly pursue those responsible while ensuring that security operations remain coordinated, focused and firmly anchored on the rule of law.

Brigadier General Frederick Sales, commander of the Basilan-based 1101st Infantry Brigade, strongly believed that the lawless group of Saddam Siddick was behind the ambush as retaliation to the death of latter’s wife.

Nermalyn Musa, wife of Siddick, was killed in a service of warrant operation by authorities on September 29 in Baimbing village, Lamitan City, Basilan.

She has standing warrants of arrest for three counts of murder with no recommended bail issued by a court in Isabela City, Basilan dated August 20, 2026.

The police identified Musa as alleged member of the Dawlah Islamiya-Abu Sayyaf Group (DI-ASG) operating in Basilan.

Teodoro also underscored the role of the police in investigating the attack, apprehending suspects and filing appropriate criminal cases, complementing military operations aimed at addressing security threats.

Meanwhile, Hataman called on residents to remain calm as authorities investigate the incident.

During the meeting, Sales reported that 13 soldiers were injured in the ambush on Monday, October 5, in Badja village, Tipo-Tipo, Basilan.

Five have already been discharged, while eight remain hospitalized, with three having undergone surgery.

Hataman urged security forces to pursue those behind the attack while exercising restraint and protecting civilians and communities.

“Basilan has come a long way on the path to peace, and we must not allow fear and violence to prevail again,” Hataman said, stressing that the province must protect the gains achieved through years of peace-building efforts.

He also called for continued unity among government agencies, security forces, local officials, community leaders and peace stakeholders to preserve peace and security across Basilan.

The DND reaffirmed its commitment to working with the military, police, Basilan provincial government and other agencies to protect civilians and address threats posed by lawless elements, with security and law-enforcement operations to be carried out within their respective mandates and in accordance with the law.

As this developed, Teodoro and General Antonio Nafarrete, Armed Forces chief of staff, visited the wounded soldiers at Camp Navarro General Hospital in Zamboanga City after the meeting in Basilan province.

Teodoro checked on the condition of the soldiers, conveyed his support, and conferred awards in recognition of their service, courage, and sacrifice. (SunStar Zamboanga)