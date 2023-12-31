DOH: 18 firecracker-related cases recorded in Zamboanga Peninsula

THE regional office of the Department of Health (DOH) reported that there were 18 cases of firecracker-related injuries recorded here in Zamboanga Peninsula as of Sunday, December 31, 2023.

The DOH said that two of the 18 cases were reported between 6 a.m. Saturday, December 30, and 5:59 a.m. Sunday, December 31.

Zamboanga City has recorded the highest number of cases with 10.

The City Health Office reported on Sunday, December 31, that all victims are males between ages 12 and 26 years old.

The rest of the cases were recorded in the following areas: Zamboanga del Sur, three; Zamboanga del Norte, two, Zamboanga Sibugay, one, Isabela City, one; and, Sulu Sanitarium and General Hospital, one.

The DOH regional office said that 16 of the 18 cases involved the use of piccolo, which is included in the list of banned firecrackers.

The type of firecrackers involving the remaining two cases were unknown.

The DOH regional office is encouraging everyone to refrain from using firecrackers in line with the upcoming New Year’s Celebration. (SunStar Zamboanga)