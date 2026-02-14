DOH extends MR-SIA vax drive to February 20

THE Department of Health (DOH) has extended the implementation of the Ligtas Tigdas Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) until February 20 to raise coverage of the eligible population to the 95 percent target needed for full protection of children against measles and rubella.

The extension was announced during a courtesy visit by DOH officials led by Undersecretary Farwa Hombre to Mayor Khymer Olaso at City Hall on Friday afternoon, February 13.

Hombre and Olaso discussed Zamboanga City's accomplishment in the MR-SIA implementation from January 19 to February 13.

The City Health Office (CHO) said that Zamboanga City recorded an accomplishment rate of 87.53 percent, placing third in Zamboanga Peninsula at the close of the four-week MR-SIA campaign.

While the accomplishment reflects strong implementation, health authorities emphasized that reaching the 95 percent benchmark is crucial to prevent potential outbreaks.

The extension until February 20 allows additional time to reach the 95 percent coverage goal.

The CHO said the extended rollout will prioritize villages with low vaccination turnout, including Tugbungan, Limaong, Sta. Maria, Tetuan, Tumulatab, Pasonanca, Sangali, Guiwan, Cabatangan, Tumitus, Curuan, Mangusu, Tigbalabag, and Tumaga.

Vaccination teams of the CHO will continue house-to-house immunization and intensified information campaigns in coordination with village officials.

Hombre administered vaccines when she and other health officials visited the health center in Sta. Catalina village on Friday, February 13.

Olaso expressed full support for the initiative and reaffirmed the city government’s commitment to assist the DOH in ensuring that all eligible children are vaccinated within the extended period.

The MR-SIA initiative, implemented in Mindanao, is part of the first phase of the nationwide campaign, while the second phase will cover Luzon and Visayas. (SunStar Zamboanga)