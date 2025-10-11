DOH releases P29-M HEA to Zambo health workers

THE Department of Health (DOH)-Zamboanga Peninsula has released the Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) amounting to P29 million for 1,400 health workers in Zamboanga City, the City Hall Information Office said Saturday, October 11, 2025.

The Information Office said the health workers received their HEA through a distribution activity led by the DOH, in partnership with the Zamboanga City Government, on Friday, October 10.

The initiative forms part of the national government’s recognition of the invaluable service rendered by healthcare workers at the height of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Mayor Khymer Olaso lauded the dedication, sacrifice, and commitment of all health frontliners who played a vital role in saving lives and curbing the spread of Covid-19 in Zamboanga City.

Engineer Domingo Lusaya, chief administrative officer of DOH-Zamboanga Peninsula, expressed gratitude to the city government for its continued support and collaboration in ensuring the smooth and orderly distribution of the allowance.

The HEA is a government program pursuant to Republic Act 11712, which provides assistance to healthcare personnel who rendered service during the Covid-19 pandemic, recognizing their vital role in the national response and recovery efforts. (SunStar Zamboanga)