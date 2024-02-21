DOLE distributes livelihood toolkits to former rebels

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has handed over livelihood toolkits to a group of former rebels (FRs) or friends rescued, providing them with a pathway to a brighter future, the military said Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The friends rescued, as the military calls them, are former members of the New People’s Army (NPA) who surrendered to the government.

The FRs, who are under the supervision of the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-Elcac), received the livelihood toolkits barbershop accessories from DOLE last weekend at the 53rd Infantry Battalion (IB) headquarters in Poblacion village, Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur.

The 53IB said the livelihood assistance, as part of the government's thrust to finally end local communist armed conflict in the country, aims to equip FRs with the necessary tools and skills to establish sustainable livelihoods and become productive members of their communities.

The initiative of DOLE is aligned with the government's overall Elcac strategy, which emphasizes providing FRs with socio-economic opportunities to address the root causes of insurgency and foster sustainable development, the 53IB said.

DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Albert Gutib, who led the distribution of the livelihood toolkits, underscored the government’s commitment to reintegrating FRs back into mainstream society and providing them with a pathway to a brighter future.

Gutib was joined by DOLE-Zamboanga del Sur Field Office Chief Miraflor Casanes and Lindongan Farmers Beneficiaries Multi-Purposed Cooperative Manager Renita Daway.

Meanwhile, the 53IB said the FR beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the DOLE assistance, highlighting the hope and new beginnings it represents. (SunStar Zamboanga)