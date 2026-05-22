DOLE extends P3-M livelihood aid to 100 beneficiaries in Zamboanga City

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), through its Zamboanga City Field Office, turned over P3 million worth of livelihood assistance under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) to 100 beneficiaries from various villages in Zamboanga City on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

The DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula said Friday, May 22, that the livelihood assistance was distributed in partnership with the People’s Micro-Finance Cooperative (PMFC) at the covered court of Sta. Maria Central Elementary School, Zamboanga City.

The assistance will support various microenterprise projects such as food production and vending, dressmaking, retail businesses, electrical services, layouting, beauty services, vulcanizing, and other small livelihood ventures.

The DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula said the assistance includes one-year Group Personal Accident Insurance (GPAI).

The beneficiaries also participated in orientation sessions on the DILP, Occupational Safety and Health (OSH), and responsible program utilization to help ensure the sustainability of their enterprises, according to DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula.

The DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula said the livelihood assistance forms part of DOLE’s continuing efforts to help disadvantaged, marginalized, and vulnerable workers establish sustainable sources of income through livelihood support, capacity-building, and convergence with partner agencies.

The DILP, also known as the Kabuhayan Program, is livelihood assistance program of DOLE aimed at promoting inclusive growth through self-employment opportunities for disadvantaged workers, unemployed individuals, and marginalized communities.

One of the beneficiaries of the program, Esmeralda Roque, a solo parent and mother of three, said the food processing equipment she received would help her expand her livelihood and better support her children amid rising costs of basic goods.

Meanwhile, the partner agencies of DOLE likewise provided support during the distribution of livelihood assistance.

The Department of Trade and Industry conducted a financial literacy session, while the Social Security System, PhilHealth, and the Zamboanga City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office shared information on social protection programs and disaster preparedness. (SunStar Zamboanga)