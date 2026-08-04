DOLE extends P755,400 AMP assistance to Zambo City Halal-certified microenterprise

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Zamboanga Peninsula awarded P755,400 in financial assistance under the Adjustment Measures Program (AMP) to NZ Meat Shop, a halal-certified microenterprise in Zamboanga City, an official said Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Albert Gutib personally presented in a ceremonial turnover on Thursday, July 30, the AMP check to Camilia

Borjal, owner of NZ Meat Shop, in a ceremonial turnover on Thursday, July 30, at the agency’s regional office in Zamboanga City.

The ceremonial turnover of check was witnessed by Francis Hatab, Technical Support and Services Division (TSSD) chief, and Miraflor Casanes, Internal Management Services Division (IMSD) chief.

Gutib said the financial assistance will help the enterprise acquire food processing and packaging equipment, improve cold storage facilities, strengthen food safety measures, and expand its line of halal-certified frozen and ready-to-cook food products.

Gutib said the project also includes capability enhancement for its workers in food processing, handling, and packaging.

“As a halal-certified enterprise, NZ Meat Shop addresses the growing demand for halal food products in Zamboanga City,” Gutib said in a statement.

“The expansion will provide Muslim consumers with more halal-certified processed food options, particularly frozen and ready-to-cook products, which remain limited in the local market,” he added.

He said the project also aims to improve productivity, expand the enterprise’s market reach, and sustain employment.

The DOLE AMP provides financial assistance to enterprises to improve productivity, strengthen business operations, preserve jobs, and build resilience against economic disruptions.

The program also supports business innovation, workforce development, and compliance with labor standards.

Gutib said the DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula continues to assist micro, small, and medium enterprises through programs that preserve employment, strengthen business resilience, and contribute to inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The initiative is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to strengthen employment and enterprise development and in support of DOLE Secretary Francis Tolentino’s Trabaho Agad agenda. (SunStar Zamboanga)