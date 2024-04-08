DOLE gears for 122nd Labor Day celebration job fair

SOME 3,825 vacancies are up for grabs in the upcoming Labor Day celebration in Zamboanga City, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced Monday, April 8, 2024.

DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Albert Gutib said that 1,925 of the 3,825 are for local employment while the remaining 1,900 are for overseas placement.

Gutib said 41 companies have signified intention to participate in this year’s 122nd Labor Day job fair, which will be held at the activity area of KCC Mall de Zamboanga.

Of the 41 participating companies, 35 are local firms while the remaining six are overseas placement companies, Gutib said.

“The conduct of the job fair is the highlight of the Labor Day celebration,” Gutib said in a press conference on Monday, April 8.

He said a similar job fair will also be held in the different parts of the region on Labor Day.

The 122nd Labor Day Celebration is anchored on the theme “Sa Bagong Pilipinas: Manggagawang Pilipino, Kabalikat at Kasama sa Pag-asenso”.

Gutib said this year’s Labor Day celebration will also mark the Golden Anniversary Celebration of the Labor Code of the Philippines.

The other activities on Labor Day will include one-stop-shop services with DOLE’s partner agencies, distribution of government assistance, Kadiwa ng Pangulo, NegoKart Festival, Serbisyo para de Obreros, medical mission, Talentadong Obrero Year 6, and Raffle Bonanza. (SunStar Zamboanga)