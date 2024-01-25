DOLE gives livelihood aid to Godod farmers

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has extended P700,000 worth of livelihood assistance to an association of farmers in a far-flung village of Zamboanga del Norte, the DOLE said Thursday, January 25, 2024.

The recipient association of the livelihood assistance released last week through DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) is the Makinaryas Alsa Masa Farmers Association (Mamfa) based in Bunawan village, Godod, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DOLE regional office said the amount, which was turned over through the municipal government of Godod, DOLE’s accredited co-partner, was used to fund farming tools and supplies, pesticides, fertilizers and crop seeds for a corn and vegetable farming project.

These were received by Junrey Bacang, Mamfa president, from DOLE-Zamboanga del Norte Field Office Head Aileen Mondejar, in the presence Godod Municipal Mayor Abel Matildo; Police Colonel Glenn Dulawan, Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Police Office (ZDNPPO) director; and, Public Employment Service Office Manager Samuel Seronay during a simple turn-over ceremony in Bunawan village, Godod.

Mondejar said the assistance benefited 72 members of MAMFA and their families composed of farmers, out-of-school youth, persons with disabilities, senior citizens and even indigenous people who are former sympathizers of communist groups.

With the ZDNPPO as a main mover in the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in Zamboanga del Norte, MAMFA was provided with a livestock project by the Department of Agriculture.

Dulawan, in his message, encouraged the farmers to utilize the tools and materials provided to them.

Matildo expressed his gratitude to government agencies who made the projects possible for MAMFA.

Matildo committed to dialogue with the provincial government of Zamboanga del Norte concerning the construction of farm-to-market roads, which will help boost the economic activities in Sitio Makinaria, Bunawan village, Godod.

“On behalf of Mamfa, we promise to sustain the project through our hard work. We also promise to work on abolishing alliances that support rebellion in our area. This project is a testament that the government assistance is now becoming very accessible to the public,” Bacang said.

The DOLE said that the DILP or Kabuhayan Program is the agency’s contribution to the government’s agenda of inclusive growth through massive job generation and substantial poverty reduction.

It said the DILP seeks to reduce the vulnerability to risks of the poor, vulnerable and marginalized workers by providing them access to grant assistance for capacity building on livelihood ventures either for individual or group undertakings. (SunStar Zamboanga)