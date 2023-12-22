DOLE gives P1M livelihood aid to trike drivers group

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) released P1 million worth of livelihood assistance to an association of tricycle drivers in Zamboanga City, the DOLE said Friday, December 22, 2023.

DOLE Regional Director Albert Gutib said the recipient of the livelihood assistance is the Wheelers Wonder Association, which has 30 tricycle drivers of Tumaga village as members.

Gutib said the livelihood assistance was released on Thursday, December 21, through the Micro-Entrepreneurs Multi-Purpose Cooperative (Mempco), an accredited co-partner of DOLE.

Mayor John Dalipe, Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board Zamboanga Peninsula Secretary Joel Ijirani, and Tumaga chairperson Jacqueline Lim, joined Gutib when he formally turned over tools, equipment, and motor spare parts for the approximately P1 million livelihood assistance to the Wheelers Wonder Association.

The livelihood assistance is dubbed the Motor Spare Parts, Retail, and Repair Shop Project under the DOLE's Service Quality Improvement Program (SQIP).

The SQIP is an initiative which provides assistance through livelihood projects and capacity-building activities for identified tourism-related industry operators. (SunStar Zamboanga)