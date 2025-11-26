DOLE grants P820,000 aid to small sole proprietor establishment in Pagadian

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has officially turned over P820,000 assistance to enhance business operations of a small sole proprietor establishment in Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur province.

The recipient of the assistance, released on Saturday, November 22, under DOLE’s Adjustment Measures Program (AMP), is ARAS, a small sole proprietorship located in Lower Lomboy, Tuburan, Pagadian City.

The DOLE AMP is designed to help businesses enhance their competitiveness by upgrading workers’ skills and adapting to economic changes.

ARAS has grown into Advances Appliances Services, Inc. (AASI), earning a reputation for reliability, customer trust, and adaptability in a competitive market.

DOLE Regional Director Albert Gutib said Wednesday, November 26, the P820,000 assistance includes the procurement of a digital refrigerant recovery machine unit, portable vacuum pumps, a digital diagnostic kit and leak detector set, along with other tools and equipment to enhance business operations.

Gutib said the support aims to strengthen the competitiveness of the beneficiary establishment and uplift its 35 employees by improving workplace efficiency, service capability, and overall productivity.

During the turnover, Gutib explained that many non-essential establishments were affected by lockdowns and closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and AMP was created to provide capacity-building, technical support, and business enhancements to help establishments recover, increase productivity, and build confidence among workers.

“We want businesses to recover while assisting both employers and employees. The program provides capacity building for both employers and workers to increase productivity, boost confidence, and equip them with additional knowledge, skills, and attitude to support management and the business,” he added.

Marlos Garsuta, ARAS owner and manager, expressed gratitude to DOLE for the assistance granted to their firm.

Through AMP, ARAS will benefit from capacity building, including advanced technical training and certifications for its air-conditioning and refrigeration specialists.

The program supports building enhancement and adaptation, providing modern, energy-efficient tools and equipment, Information and Communication Technology systems, and backup power solutions.

The AMP also strengthens compliance and industrial peace, ensuring adherence to industry standards while fostering employee engagement and harmonious workplace relations. (SunStar Zamboanga)