DOLE releases P39.2-M livelihood, financial aid

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has released the P39.2 million in livelihood and financial assistance in Zamboanga Peninsula on Independence Day, June 12, 2026.

DOLE Zamboanga Peninsula Director Albert Gutib said that P22 million of the total assistance was through DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP).

Gutib said the remaining assistance of P17.2 was through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (Tupad).

Gutib said there are 525 beneficiaries of DILP that parent/guardians of child laborers, women association, Persons with Disabilities, vegetable farmers, seaweed farmers, urban poor, union members, fisherfolk, Persons Deprived of Liberty, exited Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), and skilled workers.

Gutib said that 389 of the 525 DILP beneficiaries are from this city and the remaining 136 from the province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

He said there are 1,764 of Tupad that include underemployed, self-employed, marginalized workers, farmers, displaced workers, senior citizens, drivers, fisherfolks, and parents/guardians of profiled child laborers.

Of the 1,764 Tupad beneficiaries, 778 are from Zamboanga City while the 986 are from Isabela City, Basilan; Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay; and Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte.

They also have one-stop shop services, where 21 government agencies participated and shared their programs and services to the public.

Job fairs were also held in this city and Zamboanga Sibugay province that offered 3,487 vacancies, 1,816 for local employment and 1,671 for overseas jobs.

This year’s Independence Day celebration is anchored on the theme Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan. (SunStar Zamboanga)