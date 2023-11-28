DOLE sets 90th anniversary job fair

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Zamboanga Peninsula is conducting a job fair and other activities to mark the celebration of its 90th anniversary this year, a top DOLE official said Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Albert Gutib said the job fair will be held at the activity area of the KCC Mall de Zamboanga on December 4.

Gutib said that a total of 4,091 job vacancies are available for local and overseas employment as of Monday, November 27.

Of the total job vacancies, Gutib said 2,583 are for overseas employment and 1,508 for local employment.

He said that currently a total of 31 companies have confirmed participation in the job fair.

Of the total, 24 are local private firms and the remaining seven are overseas placement agencies.

Gutib said that the conduct of the job fair is one of the activities during the celebration of DOLE’s 90th anniversary on December 8.

The other activities include the payout of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers, one-stop shop services, career counseling, skills demo and free services by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, project angel tree, medical mission, blood typing and pampering services for employees of DOLE regional office, anniversary mass, sportsfest and others.

This year’s anniversary celebration of DOLE is anchored in the theme “Serbisyong Mabilis at Matapat sa Bagong Pilipinas.”