DOLE turns over P17M livelihood aid for 312 Sulu workers

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Zamboanga Peninsula has turned over P17.28 million in livelihood assistance for 312 workers and community members in Sulu through six community-based projects.

The assistance was turned over to DOLE’s accredited partner, the Zamboanga-Basilan Integrated Development Alliance (ZABIDA), on Tuesday, October 6, at the agency’s office in Zamboanga City.

According to DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula, the six projects, comprising one individual undertaking and five group enterprises, will support livelihood activities in the informal sector, coffee farming, fisheries, food processing and other income-generating ventures.

The projects have a combined cost of P21.6 million, including the P17.28-million DOLE grant and P4.32 million in counterpart equity.

The agency said the funding will provide beneficiaries with resources, equipment and other support to improve productivity and sustain their livelihoods.

DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula Supervising Labor and Employment Officer Sheryl Joaquin, representing Regional Director Albert Gutib, led the turnover, assisted by cashier Lirio Mae Floriza-Mago.

ZABIDA President Grace Rebollos and Program Coordinator Nujum Hadjibata received the assistance.

Rebollos thanked DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula for supporting ZABIDA’s community-based livelihood initiatives. She said the inclusion of Sulu would extend the benefits to more communities in the province, where the organization has been implementing USAID-supported projects.

The partnership aims to expand livelihood opportunities for workers and communities, particularly those in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, by helping beneficiaries establish or strengthen their livelihoods. (SunStar Zamboanga)