DOLE-Zamboanga City Field Office releases P17.6-M payout, livelihood aid

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Zamboanga City Field Office has released some P17.6 million payout and livelihood assistance in celebration of the 127th Independence Day and Word Day against Child Labor.

DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Albert Gutib said Thursday, June 12, that P9.1 million of the P17.6 million represents wages for 10 days of work of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad).

The P9.1 million was distributed to 2,200 Tupad beneficiaries from the villages of Mampang and Talon-Talon.

Gutib said the P8.5 million in livelihood and emergency employment assistance was awarded to the People’s Micro Finance Cooperative and Kasanyangan Nursery Seaweed Enterprises, benefiting parents of child laborers, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and other vulnerable sectors.

The release of Tupad payout and livelihood and emergency employment assistance was held at Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum in Tetuan village, Zamboanga City.

The 127th Independence Day is anchored on the theme “Kalayaan. Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan.” (Freedom. Future. History.)

The 2025 World Day against Child Labor is themed: “Sa Bagong Pilipinas: Mag-aaral ang Bata, Hindi Manggagawa (In the New Philippines: Children will be Students, Not Workers).” (SunStar Zamboanga)