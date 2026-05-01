DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula releases P29.9M aid on Labor Day

AROUND P29.9 million in government assistance was released by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Zamboanga Peninsula in line with the 124th Labor Day celebration on Friday, May 1, 2026.

DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Albert Gutib said the government assistance includes P16.2 million Tulong Panghanapbuhay Para sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) payout and turnover of livelihood kits worth P13.7 million.

Gutib said there were 2,094 recipients of the government assistance that included 1,729 beneficiaries in Tupad payout and the remaining 365 received livelihood kits.

Gutib said Zamboanga del Sur has the highest number of beneficiaries in Tupad payout with 1,021, followed by Zamboanga City with 418, and 290 in Zamboanga del Norte.

In terms of livelihood kits, 170 of the total 365 recipients are from Zamboanga City; 80, Isabela City; 48, Zamboanga Sibugay; 40, Zamboanga del Sur; and, 27, Zamboanga del Norte.

A total of 4,954 vacancies are up for grab in the Labor Day jobs fair across Zamboanga Peninsula.

Gutib said the job vacancies include 2,188 for local employment and 2,766 for overseas placement. A total of 68 employers -- 58 local and 10 overseas -- participate in the activity.

One of the major highlights of this year's Labor Day celebration is the Kadiwa ng Pangulo in Zamboanga City, featuring around 30 exhibitors from various sector, including local farmers, fisherfolk, and micro entrepreneurs.

He said rhe Kadiwa ng Pangulo aims to bring high-quality products at reasonable prices by minimizing intermediaries in the supply chain, ensuring fair returns for producers while providing cost saving to consumers.

The other Labor Day activities include the Talentadong Obreros, employment counseling, one-stop-shop services, medical mission, and raffle bonanza.

The 124th Labor Day celebration is anchored on the theme "Disenteng Trabaho Para sa Lahat: Iisang Hangarin, Bagong Pilipinas Sama-Samang Mararating." (SunStar Zamboanga)